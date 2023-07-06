Police Arrest Knife-Throwing Man in Rural Wisconsin

A man was arrested in Richland Center, Wisconsin, after he threw “machete knives” at police officers on June 28, Richland Center Police Department (RCPD) said.

RCPD said Officers were responding to reports of a man “swinging an axe while walking”. Upon finding the suspect, he refused officers’s requests to drop the axe and attempted to run away, police said.

Body and dash camera footage captured the arrest. It shows police chase and detain the suspect, and confiscate a large knife after he is cuffed.

A male officer accuses the suspect of throwing a knife at him. Storyful could not independently verify the claim, however, at least one empty scabbard is visible on the suspect’s body.

“While running, Travis Martin turned multiple times, throwing what were later identified as machete knives at the officers while running,” RCPD said. “The first knife hit the street approximately [five] feet in front of one officer who was pursuing Travis Martin on foot. Two more machete knives were thrown at officers before a taser was deployed and Travis Martin tripped and fell; at which time he was taken into custody without further incident.”

Police said a total of five knives and an axe were recovered during the incident. Credit: Richland Center Police Department via Storyful