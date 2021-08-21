Police arrest Kokomo mother accused of infant's death

Aug. 20—Nearly two months after her infant son's death, a Kokomo mother surrendered to authorities Friday morning for her alleged role in the incident.

Earlier this summer, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Nicole Groleau, 30, on a single count of battery with death to a person under 14 years of age, a Level 2 felony, and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age, both Level 5 felonies, after Groleau's 10-month-old son, Ace, was found unresponsive and unconscious in their north side home in April.

According to a Howard County Sheriff's Department media release, the Howard County Coroner's Office ruled the boy's death a homicide at the time.

Court documents note that on April 25, police were dispatched to Groleau's residence in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North shortly before 1 p.m. and were taken into a rear den area, where they observed the infant lying on the floor with only a diaper on.

Police also observed "bruises to Ace's forehead and the sides of his face and temple area," the documents stated, as well as "bruising under the child's chin and neck area that looked like fingerprints."

The child was then transported to an area hospital, where the nurses on scene also pointed out "suspicious bruising," with several of the bruises appearing to be in various stages of healing, while others appeared to be as fresh as one or two days old, court records indicated.

During her interview with police shortly after the child was pronounced deceased, Groleau stated she was at work and heard the dispatch come over the radio and that she didn't know where the bruises around the infant's neck came from, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Groleau also told authorities that her son was "learning to walk and often fell," according to the affidavit, and that the boy was "better off dead" because he could then be with his deceased biological father.

Story continues

Groleau then became agitated and left the hospital, court records indicated.

Police also interviewed another family member of Groleau's, who was also the infant's babysitter at the time, and he told authorities that Groleau was "verbally abusive" but that he had never seen her hurt her child.

However, he did state that Groleau did allegedly offer to have him raise the child as long as she got the "tax credit," and he believed that Groleau didn't want the child anymore.

The relative also told police that the bruises on the child's head were from a previous falling incident in which he was holding the baby's hands while they were walking together, but when he inquired about the bruises on the child's neck, Groleau would not tell him how they happened, the affidavit indicated.

Later on in his interview, the relative also spoke about April 25, telling police that he had given the baby a bottle, and the pair sat down on the couch together.

A few minutes later, the relative woke up to the baby crying and kicking, per his police interview in the affidavit, and the baby also sounded like he had "water in his lungs."

On April 28, police also interviewed a man who stated that he had been a previous babysitter and noticed that Groleau had "anger issues" and could be "triggered quickly" when it came to the infant, the affidavit noted.

He also told authorities in his statement to them that he had seen Groleau shake the infant on at least three occasions, the affidavit indicated, with Groleau on one such occasion telling her child that "I'm going to give you shaking baby syndrome."

A few days later, police interviewed Groleau for a second time, and the affidavit indicated that she continued to deny shaking the infant or having knowledge where the bruises around his chin and neck came from before she eventually requested a lawyer.

Groleau is being held at the Howard County Jail on $100,000 cash bond only, with no 10%, and her initial hearing in Howard County Superior 4 is still pending.

