Police arrest Kuna man in Julia Davis Park for firing weapon near downtown Boise

Police arrested a man for unlawfully firing his weapon near downtown Boise on Saturday night.

Officers with both the Boise and Meridian police departments responded to reports of gunfire at 7:43 p.m. near Julia Davis Park at West Fulton Street and South Capitol Boulevard, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

They found evidence indicating Ryan Owens, 43, of Kuna, took out a firearm “during a disturbance” and fired several rounds, the release said.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Officers secured the scene and searched the area. After finding Owens in the park, they arrested him “without incident” and booked him in the Ada County Jail on charges of unlawfully discharging at a house, occupied building or vehicle, according to police. They said they also recovered a gun and ammunition at the scene.

The department said they were continuing to investigate the incident.