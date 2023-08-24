Police arrest Lawrence man wanted in homicide after ‘prolonged’ standoff Wednesday

An hourslong standoff at a Lawrence apartment complex came to an end Wednesday afternoon with a 63-year-old homicide suspect in custody, according to police.

Officers were notified late Tuesday that a man sought for a violent felony offense in Wichita was likely in an apartment in the 1400 block of Bristol Terrace, Sgt. Drew Fennelly of Lawrence police said in a statement.

After a “prolonged” standoff, Fennelly said, the suspect, Kevin L. Harris, of Lawrence, exited the residence around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The intense heat presented several significant challenges, but we are thankful to report that this incident in Lawrence did not lead to any injuries or require anyone to be medically treated,” Fennelly said. Temperatures reached triple digits in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon.

During the standoff, tactical teams were called out to the area as a perimeter was set up and neighbors were interviewed. An apartment building was evacuated as Harris initially refused to surrender, according to police.

Police suspected Harris was armed when negotiators were brought out, Fennelly said. A woman in an apartment with him was allowed to leave hours before Harris ultimately surrendered, Fennelly said.

Harris was turned over to Wichita police to be brought to Sedgwick County on Wednesday.