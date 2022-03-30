Police make arrest linked to alleged October robbery in Moxham

Mar. 30—A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of robbing a store in Moxham at gunpoint in October and getting away with $10,000, authorities said.

The five-month search for the gunman ended with the arrest of Calvin Wright, 35, whose last known address is the 100 block of Dupont Street.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police detectives allege that Wright walked into the Smoke'n Skills store at the coroner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street just after midnight on Oct.28, 2021, pulled out a handgun, cocked the hammer and robbed the clerk of a bank bag containing $10,000.

Wright, whose street name is "Money," police said, was a regular customer of the store, police said.

Just days earlier, Wright allegedly robbed two customers of $800 in winnings, police said.

In that incident, the two people gave Wright a ride home. Wright was sitting in the rear passenger seat when he allegedly pulled a handgun, placed it to the driver's head and robbed both occupants of $800, the affidavit said.

Wright faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property and firearm not to be carried without a license.

Wright is a convicted felon and not legally permitted to possession a firearm.

He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond for each robbery.