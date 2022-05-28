Police make arrest in local hit and run

May 27—WILLIMANTIC — After an extensive investigation, Willimantic Police arrested a 38 year old Taftville man on Thursday who was involved in a July 2021 fatal accident.

Police charged Orlando Nealey of 458 Norwich Ave., Taftville with numerous offenses, including: evading responsibility resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and speeding.

" Willimantic investigators worked tirelessly to determine the cause of the death and to bring closure to a mourning family," Willimantic Police Sgt. Lou Frechette said in a press release Thursday night.

He said members of the Detective Division and Warrant Task Force found Nealey on Thursday at 2 p. m. and took him into custody " without incident."

" While in police custody, it was determined that Orlando Nealey had several outstanding warrants issued for his arrest," Frechette said.

Nealey was held at the police department on a total court set bond of $450,000, pending an appearance at Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

" The Willimantic Police Department would like to acknowledge the numerous businesses who, at a moment's notice, dropped everything to assist investigators," Frechette said. " Their immediate decisive actions, caring and unyielding commitment to the community directly affected the successful outcome of this lengthy, intense investigation."

According to police, the accident happened on Main Street on July 29, 2021 during an intense rain storm. It was reported at 10 p.m., police said.

Police said Nealey has been accused of fleeing from the accident scene and leaving a male pedestrian on the side of the road.

According to police, another motorist saw the pedestrian, who was lying motionless on the side of the road, and stopped to help the person before calling 911.

Police said medical personnel provided aid to the individual, however, he had already succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, police found numerous surveillance videos that captured the accident, leading to the positive identification of the vehicle Nealery was driving.

Police later located the vehicle, brought it in and thoroughly inspected it.

Frechette said the investigation revealed that the vehicle was repaired to hide evidence of the accident.

He said upon doing an " extensive search" of the area, officers didn't find skid marks or debris in the roadway, nor did they find anyone who witnessed the accident.

Frechette there was nothing at the site other than the deceased body lying on the side of the road.

