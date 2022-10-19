Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home

A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home.

According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29.

Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation undertaken by the Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Burlington, Wilmington, Westford and Dracut police departments.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and effort that our detectives put into this case. They took this personally, and pursued this case relentlessly,” said Tewksbury police chief Ryan Columbus.

Luna was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday where he was ordered on $50,000 bail.

