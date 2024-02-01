Police arrest Lyft driver for assaulting passenger in DC, investigating hate crime

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a ride-share driver for assaulting a passenger and is investigating the incident as possibly being a hate crime.

A man was picked up by a Lyft driver in the 1800 block of Connecticut Ave. NW on Jan. 28 at about 10:17 a.m. During the ride, he asked the suspect to turn down the volume on the radio.

According to the police report for the incident, the suspect then told the man “I don’t like your energy, it’s throwing me off, your energy offends me.”

The driver then canceled the ride and the man got out of the vehicle. The driver followed after him and yelled, “Why’d you slam my door?” multiple times, and struck the man, knocking off his yarmulke, according to the police report.

The suspect hit the man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Tireek Myrick, of Northwest D.C., was arrested and charged with simple assault.

MPD is investigating the offense as being potentially motivated by hate or bias. This designation can be changed as the investigation proceeds and more information is gathered, MPD stated.

Myrick was also charged with burglary for an incident that happened on R St. NE on Jan. 13. There, police say Myrick failed to deliver food and the victims canceled their order.

A short time later, Myrick showed up at their home, yelling and banging on the door and demanding money from the victims. When they refused to open the door, he kicked in the door, again demanded money and took property before fleeing the scene.

