Police: Arrest made in 2021 South Windsor repair shop burglary

Feb. 25—SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police say they arrested a Hartford man on Thursday who was involved in a 2021 burglary case at Sudden Service on Sullivan Avenue.

The man, Luis Rodriguez, 51, was charged with third degree burglary, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

In November 2021, police say Rodriguez "caved in" a garage door at Sudden Service and stole a snow blower.

Cleverdon said a hat was left on the scene. It was later determined that DNA on the hat was a match for Rodriguez and a warrant was sought.

Rodriguez was arrested at Manchester Superior Court while appearing on other unrelated larceny charges.

He remains in custody in lieu of a total of $650 bond, online records show.

