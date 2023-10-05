Police: Arrest made in 4 suspicious fires in New Kensington, Arnold

Oct. 4—State police have arrested a person suspected of setting four suspicious fires over the weekend in New Kensington and Arnold.

The suspect — who police did not immediately identify — was taken into custody early Wednesday evening. State police said charges are pending, and the suspect's name would be released at that time.

The first fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Friday at a vacant house in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington. The second was reported around 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue in Arnold.

The third and fourth fires, at 1:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Sunday, respectively, were set in a two-block section of Leishman Avenue.

All were less than six-tenths of a mile from one another. Three of the buildings were abandoned. A fourth was occupied, but the resident was not home.

Two firefighters suffered injuries fighting one of the blazes when the rear deck they were standing on collapsed, according to authorities.

The majority of the fourth fire was put out quickly, but firefighters had to spend more than an hour cutting into walls to keep flames from spreading through the house.

"We were just notified that a suspect was in custody," said Chris O'Leath, spokesman for the Arnold fire department Wednesday evening. "They have not given us anything else. They said they were still working on charges at this point. I'm waiting to hear more information from them."

O'Leath said anyone arrested in connection with the fires could face additional serious charges due to injuries suffered by firefighters on scene.

