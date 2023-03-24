Police: Arrest made in case of abused, malnourished child living in squalor

Mar. 23—NEW LONDON — Police on Thursday went to an East Lyme hotel to arrest a man on charges related to the the prolonged abuse of a child who had been living in what they described as "inhumane conditions."

New London police charged Michael Gregor, 41, with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond pending arraignment Friday at New London Superior Court.

City police in a news release said the case stems from a Jan. 29 domestic violence incident that left a child hospitalized due to injuries and malnutrition. The child was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and then to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the child was living in "inhumane conditions" and had been abused for "a duration of time."

The arrest warrant was not immediately available.

Gregor was arrested by New London police with help from the East Lyme Police Department and the state's adult probation department. The arrest occurred at the Aderi Hotel Niantic, according to East Lyme police.