Police: Arrest made in fatal October Over-the-Rhine shooting

An arrest has been made in the October killing of a 38-year-old man, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

On Saturday, police arrested 32-year-old Quintin Stanley in the killing of Arthur Campbell.

Police said Campbell was fatally shot on Oct. 17 at 43 East McMicken Avenue.

Stanley was arrested on an open murder warrant in the shooting, police said.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

