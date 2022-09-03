Police: Arrest made in Friday's game room shooting

The Corpus Christi Police Department made an arrest involving a shooting that happened at a game room early Friday morning, the department announced on Saturday morning.

At 4:21 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Kostoryz. Upon arrival, police observed a 23-year-old man deceased on scene.

Preliminary information revealed the suspect came into the business with a weapon in an attempt to commit a robbery. An employee of the business fired a weapon, striking the suspect who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Homicide detectives were able to later identify an accomplice in the attempted robbery.

Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Justin Perez for capital murder.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, along with officers assigned to CCPD's Gang Unit and K-9 Unit, located and took Perez into custody on the 6600 block of Everhart. He was transported to the main station to be interviewed and was later transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

Perez's has a murder warrant on a $400,000 bond and an additional warrant for aggravated robbery on a $75,000 bond.

CCPD asks the community if they have any additional information about the murder, to contact the Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at 361-886-2840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or at cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

