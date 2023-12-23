Police: Arrest made in Happy Viking shooting

Dec. 22—The Yuba City Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lovedeepal Singh Bains of Albany on Thursday in connection with a shooting that took place over the summer outside of The Happy Viking restaurant in Yuba City.

Previously, Bains' whereabouts were unknown, but on Thursday he was located and arrested in Yuba City without incident, Yuba City Patrol Lieutenant Kim Slade told the Appeal. According to police logs, Bains was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm.

Jail records show that Bains was booked into Sutter County Jail on Thursday, but released Friday after bail was set at $500,000.

According to officials, at around 12:25 a.m. on July 22, police received numerous calls of a fight between around eight people and that gunshots had been fired in the 700 block of Plumas Street, near The Happy Viking, the Appeal previously reported.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found three adult males suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for his injury and the other two were treated on the scene, officials previously said.

An initial investigation by the department indicated that two separate groups that were inside the Yuba City restaurant and bar had gotten into an argument with each other earlier in the evening. During the argument, officials said it turned into a "physical fight" and Bains allegedly removed a "handgun from his waistband and began pointing it at the group who was fighting."

Once the fight stopped, the two groups reportedly walked outside and the fight resumed, the Appeal previously reported. Bains, who was allegedly in possession of the handgun, then reportedly fired two gunshots into a crowd.

Officials previously said after firing the gun, Bains allegedly fled the scene on foot while in possession of the firearm. After the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit responded to the scene, assumed the investigation and then collected and analyzed evidence, Bains was identified as the main suspect in the alleged shooting, officials said.