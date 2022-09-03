Police: Arrest made after officers were hospitalized from illicit narcotic exposure

Reports from the Gainesville Police Department state that on Sunday August 28, at approximately 10 a.m., GPD officers were dispatched to a location at 1614 West University Avenue. An employee reported that a suspect was stealing, making threats, and damaging the store’s property.

GPD states that the employee was able to provide a description of the suspect, which was later identified as Reginald Turner Jr. Responding officers located and detained Turner in the area of 1300 West University Avenue. After being placed in handcuffs, Turner pulled away and attempted to run.

Officers immediately chased after and Turner was apprehended again. Turner was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance that GPD has not officially identified at this time.

The arresting officer then transported Turner to jail, while the assisting officer turned the evidence into GPD Property and Evidence secured storage. At approximately 11:33 a.m., the officer who was at GPD Property and Evidence requested EMS, via the radio.

Reports state that the dispatchers recognized possible distress and conveyed this information to responding personnel and the officer was transported to the hospital.

A short time later, the arresting officer at the jail also began to experience negative health symptoms and was administered Narcan. EMS responded and transported the officer to the hospital.

Turner was also transported to the hospital from the jail where he was physically combative and striking nurses. Turner was placed under a Baker Act and a Sworn Complaint was filed for the criminal charges.

Tuesday, August 30, an arrest warrant was signed and issued by the Honorable Judge Phillip Pena, with a bond amount of $18,500. On Friday, September 2, Turner came into GPD to collect his property and was subsequently arrested on his active warrant.

Search incident to arrest, Turner had more of the white powder like substance on his person. In reference to his active warrant. Tuner has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting without Violence, Possession of Cannabis less than 20 grams, and Petit Theft.

As previously reported both GPD officers were released from the hospital on the same day of the incident and continue to do well as of today.

GPD states that they are thankful for the swift actions of their fellow law enforcement officers, ASO Jail Staff, EMS, hospital staff and Dispatchers. GPD would like also like to emphasize to the community the dangers of illicit narcotics and chemical substances. Even a minor exposure has proven to cause serious medical complications.





