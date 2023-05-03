Police: Arrest made in Rio Oso double murder

May 2—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that an arrest was made in a case involving a reported double homicide in Rio Oso in March.

Officials announced that 49-year-old Fredil Donaldo Flores of Dixon was arrested in connection to the murder of Vicky Keovilayphone and Derrick James Engelman after their bodies were reportedly found lying near a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds on March 17 in the area of Kempton Road near Brewer Road in Rio Oso.

"Deputies and detectives responded and located a female adult body inside a blue Ford Explorer and a male adult body lying outside approximately 50 yards near the Ford Explorer," Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood previously said. "Both the male and female were pronounced deceased on scene, and both had gunshot wounds."

According to previous information provided by the sheriff's office, Keovilayphone, 40, was from Elk Grove and Engelman, 40, was from Yuba County.

"This is a tragic event and we will work diligently to obtain answers for our community," Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes previously said in a statement.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office officials said Flores was booked into Sutter County Jail for conspiracy and murder. As of Tuesday, he was listed as still being at the jail with bail set at $1,000,000.

Detectives with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office believe the alleged double murder was an "isolated incident" and that there is currently no threat to public safety as it relates to this case. Because the case is currently under an active investigation, officials said no further information can be released at this time.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Detective Unit is asking for anyone with information related to this case to contact them at 530-822-0210 or e-mail Detective Thiara at hthiara@co.sutter.ca.us.

"I want to thank our entire detective unit who have been tirelessly working on this case to help bring justice to the victims and their loved ones," Barnes said in a statement on Tuesday. "I also want to thank the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the Solano County Sheriff's Office, and the Dixon Police Department for their assistance."