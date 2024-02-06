Police arrest mail truck carjacking suspect in ‘chaotic’ and ‘dangerous’ scene

TechCrunch

River, an Indian startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Japan's Yamaha Motor as the nearly three-year-old startup looks to increase R&D spending and expand the market presence of its first electric 'SUV' two-wheeler in India. The all-equity Series B round also saw participation from startup's existing investors, including Futtaim Automotive, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC and Maniv Mobility. Since its founding in March 2021, River has focused on developing and producing electric two-wheelers for Indian customers, a burgeoning and rapidly evolving market in a country keen to replace diesel and gas-powered vehicles with EVs.