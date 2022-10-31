Police arrest male who drove, crashed stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh’s North Side

A man is behind bars after police said he drove and crashed a stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were notified of a stolen car driving north on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but the driver sped up and began weaving in and out of traffic, police said.

Police also said that because of the unsafe way the car was driving, police stopped the chase before reaching the West End Bridge. The driver ended up crashing on the West End Bridge Ramp to Route 65.

The driver ran from the car and was arrested near the Carnegie Science Center, according to police.

The car, a white Nissan Rouge, was reportedly stolen from North Shore Drive near Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Charges against the driver are pending.

