Police arrest man, 45, seize firearm, gambling machines, cash in Kalihi raid

Dec. 4—Honolulu police seized a dozen gambling machines during a raid at an illegal game room at a Kalihi residence Wednesday night.

Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at 1015 Austin Lane with the assistance of the Narcotics /Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

In addition to the gambling machines, officers also seized cash and a firearm from the game room.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices. He was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics /Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.