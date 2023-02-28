Police arrest man, 65, suspected in sex assault of Kalihi teen
Feb. 28—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged sex assault of a 15-year-old girl in Kalihi Valley over the weekend.
The alleged assault occurred in the 1600 block of Owawa Street Sunday afternoon.
The teen reported to police that a 65-year-old man entered her residence and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect and victim are known to one another.
Police arrested the man Sunday night on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree sex assault and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.
He remains in custody as of this morning.