Police arrest man accused of abusing, torturing girlfriend's son

Update: The charges against Dominic Salas were dismissed by prosecutors on Sept. 16, 2021. Court records indicated that prosecutors intended to refile the charges. As or Dec. 27, the charges have not been refiled.

LAS CRUCES - Police arrested a Las Cruces man accused of abusing and torturing his girlfriend's 11-year-old son.

Dominic Salas, 37, was arrested on July 22, according to court documents.

Dan Trujillo, Las Cruces Police Department public information officer, said Salas was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center then released Friday on his own recognizance.

Salas is charged with two felony counts of intentional child abuse not resulting in death or great bodily harm. According to an affidavit, the charges stem from two incidents over the last year.

In one incident, the alleged victim told police that Salas walked into his room, picked him by his neck and held him above the ground. The alleged victim said Salas choked him as he was suspended in the air.

When a police detective asked the victim why Salas would do that, the victim said he was unsure. He said that Salas tends to "take it out on everybody when he's mad at mom," according to the criminal complaint.

In another incident, the alleged victim said his mother left him with Salas while she went off to an appointment. The 11-year-old boy said that Salas took him into the bathroom, held him to the floor, and forced the alleged victim's sister to hold a towel over his head. Salas then poured water over the boy's head, according to police.

The alleged victim's sister ran away from home that day is now living with a relative, police said.

The young boy told police he feared Salas would kill him. Salas and the mother did not give the police a statement during the investigation.

Previous incidents

Salas was charged with the same crime in 2014. At that time, police said Salas put his own son in the hospital. Salas, then a football coach, thought his son underperformed during a practice, the son told police. Prosecutors dropped the charge in 2015.

In 2017, Salas was indicted by a grand jury after police said he struck a woman with a handgun and endangered a child. Salas was not convicted in that case either. In the 2021 case, the Third Judicial District Attorney's office did not request Salas be held in jail while awaiting trial.

Roxanne Garcia-McElmell, public information officer for the District Attorney, said that the DA's office rarely pursues pretrial detention for people charged with third-degree felonies.

"When it comes in — depending on the details of the case — we generally try to get (all felonies above third-degree) going through pretrial detention no matter what," Garcia-McElmell told the Sun-News.

While Salas faces a third-degree and second-degree felony, Garcia-McElmell said a combination of an understaffed police department and overworked DA's office and court system make pursuing pretrial detention challenging.

"I think everybody's stretched thin," she said. "And then judges are hammering these cases out as quickly as they can get them."

In Salas' case, police said the alleged victim is no longer staying at the house where Salas resides. Additionally, Salas was given a no-contact order by the court by Doña Ana Magistrate Judge Joel Cano.

Salas was scheduled for a preliminary examination on Sept. 10.

