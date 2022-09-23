Police arrest man accused of attacking woman in downtown Orlando apartment

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in a downtown Orlando apartment, police said.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Allen L. McCrone.

Investigators say he followed a woman to her downtown apartment, broke in, and attacked her.

The incident happened during Labor Day weekend, but police didn’t warn the public until this week.

The agency is not releasing the name of the complex where this crime took place, citing Marsy’s Law.

Photos taken inside the apartment where the attack allegedly took place were later released..

