Police arrest man accused of breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman

A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a West Chester Township home invasion where a woman was shot.

Courtney Montgomery, 33, of Cincinnati, is accused of forcing his way into a woman's Fountains Boulevard apartment, where police say a physical confrontation took place before the shooting. He is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Police responded to the apartment around 1 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to West Chester Hospital.

In a 911 call made by someone else at the scene, the caller said the victim and the shooter did not know each other. The caller said they tried to wrestle the gun away from him after he entered.

"We're guessing he came into the wrong building," the caller said in the recording.

Court schedules in Montgomery's case weren't available Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: West Chester Township: Police arrest man after woman shot in apartment