Police arrest man accused of chasing jogger in West Lafayette park

2
Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
·1 min read
West Lafayette Police Department
West Lafayette Police Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman jogging Monday morning on the trails of Happy Hollow Park stopped in her tracks when she came across a man blocking her path and yelling at her, according to West Lafayette police.

The woman turned around and run the opposite direction, according to West Lafayette police, and the man chased her.

She called 911 as she ran away from the man, and West Lafayette police arrived a short time later. They found the suspect and arrested him, according to police.

Police identified the man as Laqauin West, 26, of Ford Heights, Illinois. They arrested him on suspicion of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

The woman, while unnerved by the encounter, was not physically harmed, police said.

