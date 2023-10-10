Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting man after argument in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man after an argument in Northeast Austin early Saturday.

Officers responded to the 9200 block of North Plaza about 1 a.m. and found Cristian Raudales Melendez, 26, with gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release. Austin-Travis County EMS took Melendez to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m.

Edwin Emilson Diaz, 23, is charged with first-degree felony murder in Melendez’s death, police said.

Homicide detectives discovered that Melendez had argued with Diaz, who then shot Melendez, the news release said.

Detectives encourage anyone with information or video of the incident to share the information through one of the following methods:

Call the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit at 512-974-TIPS (8477).

Call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477.

Use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading the department’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 52nd homicide of 2023, the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police arrest man accused of murder in Northeast Austin