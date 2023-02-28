Police arrest man accused of following people around Milford store and touching them

A 32-year-old man was charged with stalking and breach of peace after allegedly following multiple people around and touching them in Michaels store in Milford on Sunday, police said.

On Sunday, officers responded to a Michaels at 76 Turnpike Square for reports of a suspicious male. At the store, multiple victims told police a man had followed them around and touched some of them, according to the Milford Police Department.

The man, later identified as Hilmer Santos Roca of Bridgeport, had left the store. Police spoke with security at the nearby shopping mall and learned that similar complaints had been lodged by shoppers in the mall, police said.

Roca was found inside the Boscov’s store and was taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of second-degree breach of peace, three counts of public indecency and two counts of third-degree stalking, police said.