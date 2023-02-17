Police arrest man accused in Johnstown credit-union robbery, ending 3-year search

Feb. 17—The three-year hunt for the man police say robbed a Johnstown credit union ended when 23-year-old Derrick Lee Smith was jailed Thursday, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, Smith fled to Philadelphia after robbing the Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union on Vine Street on Feb. 20, 2020.

Police said Smith walked into the credit union at 10:17 a.m., wearing a plaid hooded jacket and partially masked face and handed the teller a note stating, "This is a stickup."

He demanded only $100 bills and no "marked bills." He fled with $1,100, police said.

Police said video showed Smith walking around the area of Franklin and Vine streets before the robbery.

A police detective spoke with Smith's former girlfriend, who provided detectives with a photograph of her and Smith that was posted on her Facebook account. After seeing the photograph, the teller identified Smith as the robber, police said.

He was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Smith, who has no local address, was picked up on an arrest warrant.

He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.