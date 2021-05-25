Police arrest man accused of keeping victim in dog cage

May 24—Beckley police have arrested a local man who is accused of caging an injured victim in a dog pen inside his house.

Joshua Aaron Lafferty, 32, was at Southern Regional Jail on Monday, held without bond, in relation to the reported kidnapping.

Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Lt. Dave Allard said police will likely file additional charges as they continue the investigation and identify other involved parties.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Allard said a concerned person went to police to report that an adult male was being held against his will at a house on Foster Avenue. The person told police that the man appeared to have been badly beaten and that he was being kept inside a dog cage in the house.

Detectives corroborated the information and obtained a search warrant, Allard said.

Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team executed the search warrant at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was inside the house and had been badly injured, Allard reported in a press release.

The victim had multiple cuts, bruises and "a significant injury to an upper extremity." Emergency medical crews transported him to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. Allard said the incident appears to have been related to drugs.

Police arrested Lafferty at the house, Allard said.