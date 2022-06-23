Police arrest man accused of killing mother, stepfather and cousin

Jun. 23—Police have arrested a man who they believe shot and killed his mother, stepfather and cousin at a Mableton-area home on Tuesday.

Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Donnell Peaks, 63, Janice Peaks, 60, and Cameron King, 38, were all found shot at 738 Gardner Street Tuesday afternoon, police said. Donnell and Janice Peaks were pronounced dead at the scene — King was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Marcus Darnell Smith, 37, was located not far from the residence and arrested. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains in custody and is ineligible for bond.

Janice and Donnell Peaks were Smith's mother and stepfather, police said. King was Smith's cousin.

Smith is accused in the warrant of shooting Janice Peaks and King in the head, and shooting Donnell Peaks in the head and in the legs.

Jail records indicate Smith lived at the home where the shooting occurred, and that he was arrested on nearby Factory Shoals Drive. He has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-3945.