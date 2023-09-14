Police arrest man accused of leading officers in a vehicle pursuit

Sep. 13—A man was arrested Tuesday by police after he reportedly didn't stop in his vehicle when requested by officers and barricaded himself in a southwest Bakersfield home.

Bakersfield police attempted to stop Damion Vandenburg in the 5000 block of Willow Tree Lane because his vehicle matched one belonging to someone who was accused of evading officers in a vehicle, stalking and violating a court order, a news release said.

Police pursued Vandenburg, who's accused of refusing to stop his car, and eventually the 34-year-old made his way back to the home in the 5000 block of Willow Tree Lane, police said. He barricaded himself in a house and came out one hour later with a knife, police added.

Vandenburg reportedly didn't drop the knife, and police Tased him to take him into custody, Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton wrote in an email.

He was booked on suspicion of recklessly evading a police officer, recklessly driving on a highway, obstructing or resisting an executive officer and two warrants which accused him of violating a temporary restraining order.