Police arrest man accused of leaving Molotov cocktails at LA Metro station

Authorities in Los Angeles arrested a man accused of leaving Molotov cocktails at a city Metro train station, police announced Wednesday.

Frederick Brown, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as a parolee already being sought by police, was taken into custody on Monday and booked for suspected possession of a destructive device.

Police said the incident reached back to Thursday, July 29, when someone called the FBI and said he was being “stalked by multiple street gangs,” department Commander David Kowalski said at a Wednesday news conference. The caller said he had “pipe bombs” and planned to use them for protection.

On Friday, security for the city's transportation authority found a bag smelling of gasoline with three glass bottles resembling Molotov cocktails.

Investigators identified the suspect after an emergency call from a person who reported seeing someone place the bag down at the station. Authorities determined the 911 caller was the same man, Brown, who contacted the FBI on July 29, Kowalski said.

The suspect admitted to placing the bag in the Metro station, Kowalski said, and surveillance footage showed him doing so.

“What was inside those bottles was clearly enough to emit some type of explosion in that area, especially with three different devices containing gasoline,” Kowalski said.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive but do not suspect terrorism, he added.

