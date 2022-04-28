Police arrest man accused of Philadelphia subway rape

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who is accused of at least two sexual assaults, including one reported Sunday aboard a subway train.

A police spokesperson said late Tuesday in an email that officers were looking for 28-year-old Quintez Adams in relation to two assaults this month.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Adams was taken into custody and had been taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Transit officials say officers are reviewing surveillance video as part of an investigation into the Sunday assault on the Broad Street subway line.

Court records did not contain information on an attorney who could speak on Adams’ behalf.

