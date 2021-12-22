Police arrest man accused of robbery, assaulting store manager in Merced

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dollar Tree store manager during a robbery in Merced.

At 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Dollar Tree located at 1778 West Olive Avenue after an employee was assaulted by a man during a strong-arm robbery, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Police said the manager attempted to detain the suspect, identified as Albert Gonzales, 36, after he tried to steal merchandise. Gonzales allegedly assaulted the store manager as he tried to flee the store with stolen items.

Gonzales fled the area but was apprehended a short time later by officers in the 1200 block of Devonwood Drive, according to a Merced Police Department social media post. The store manager did not suffer any significant injuries.

He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery as well as misdemeanor resisting and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

