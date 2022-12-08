Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont

A man who police say was responsible for robbing a bank in Dormont was arrested on Thursday.

Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, of Brookline, is facing charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and terroristic threats.

On Wednesday at around 4 p.m., Dormont police were dispatched to a hold-up alarm at the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue. Several local police departments searched the area for a suspect but did not find anyone.

The investigative assistance of the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit was requested. Detectives responded along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and initiated an investigation with Dormont police.

During the investigation, authorities learned that a man wearing a surgical mask had handed a note to the teller demanding money. Police said the note indicated that the suspect would kill people unless his demands were met. No weapon was observed.

Police said the man fled the bank with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, and Dormont police later received a tip.

Allegheny County police said that early Thursday morning, investigators executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard in Pittsburgh. Police said they found evidence, including the stolen cash and the suspect’s vehicle.

As a result, Asiri was taken into custody. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

