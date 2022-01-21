Police arrest man accused of several area armed gas station robberies

Jan. 21—Franklin police arrested a man in Englewood early Friday morning who is suspected of several aggravated robberies in three counties.

Police Chief Adam Colon said detectives have been investigating multiple aggravated robberies that occurred in Franklin since December.

Those that occurred at the following locations: the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123 on Dec. 12; the Sunoco Gas Station, 6900 N. Ohio 123) on Dec. 19; and the Marathon Gas Station, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2.

The suspect, Da'Sean McCleskey, 21, is also suspected of committing armed robberies in Moraine, Huber Heights, Riverside , and Beavercreek. The last offense occurred in Beavercreek on Jan. 19.

Colon said McCleskey was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service at his apartment in Englewood.

Hatfield is also working in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the other offenses in a three-county area.

McCleskey is being held at the Warren County Jail. His arraignment date on the charges has not been scheduled in Franklin Municipal Court as of Friday morning.