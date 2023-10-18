Police arrest man accused of shooting acquaintance

Oct. 17—A southwest Bakersfield man accused of shooting an acquaintance Saturday has been arrested.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported Tuesday that officers dispatched at 9:48 a.m. to Cherry Hills and Desert Hills drives found a man suffering from non-life-threatening shooting injuries in the 100 block of Cherry Hills Drive. A BPD news releases said the victim was moved to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation determined the victim knew the perpetrator, and that the victim was at the suspect's residence in the 6100 block of Bel Aire Way, officers arrested 51-year-old Joseph McVay on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition, the release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.