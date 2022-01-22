Police arrest man accused of shooting at Marietta home on three occasions

Jan. 22—Police have arrested a man who they believe fired a handgun at the front door of a Marietta home on three separate occasions, the Marietta Police Department announced.

Tevin McDonald, 29, of Smyrna was arrested "without incident" Friday morning, MPD spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said. A gun believed to be used in the incidents was recovered during the arrest.

Marietta police had investigated evidence and leads from the public for more than a week before identifying McDonald as the suspect, McPhilamy said. After securing a search warrant for his car and home, MPD coordinated with the Smyrna Police Department's SWAT team, because McDonald lives outside the Marietta jurisdiction.

MPD interviewed McDonald before taking him to the Cobb County jail, where he remains. He has been charged with "numerous aggravated assault and weapons charges," McPhilamy said.

Police had asked the public for help in identifying the suspect in the bizarre shootings. Three separate times, the suspect went to a house in the Manning Road area near Marietta High School and fired at the door. Nobody was injured in the shootings. Police released security footage of one of the shootings.

"The MPD would like to thank the public, the media, and our partners at the SPD for helping us locate and safely apprehend McDonald. Partnerships like these are invaluable when it comes to our shared goal of keeping our community safe," McPhilamy said.