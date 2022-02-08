Police arrest man accused of shooting 69-year-old Chesapeake man to death

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on charges he fatally shot a 69-year-old man Sunday in Chesapeake’s Indian River neighborhood.

Chesapeake police responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane for a report of an injured person at 10:06 p.m. At the scene, officers found Roger Hardy, of Chesapeake, who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas L. Ireland, of Chesapeake, is accused in the shooting.

Ireland is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and dwelling in a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson. He’s being held at Chesapeake City Jail.

Police haven’t released further details about the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

