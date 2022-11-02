Police arrest man accused of shooting two Newark cops, prosecutors say

The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers at close range Tuesday is in custody, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. The man, Kendall Howard, had been at-large since the previous afternoon.

Prosecutors did not provide information behind the circumstances of Howard's capture, but will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Veteran's Court House in Newark. Howard was charged with attempted murder.

"I commend our local law enforcement on their swift action to control the situation and protect their community during another horrific act of gun violence," Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted after Howard's arrest.

The officers were investigating a citizen's report that Howard, wanted for a separate shooting on Oct. 28, was holed up inside a building on Van Velsor Place, the mayor said. Units from the city's 5th Precinct responded to the address at about 1:15 p.m., Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The officers could not find Howard inside, according to the mayor. But they allegedly stumbled upon him in the back parking lot as they went to leave the complex, he said. Police spoke to the man briefly, and an altercation ensued. Then Howard allegedly pulled a gun and shot two officers at close range, Baraka said.

Law enforcement respond on Chancellor Avenue after 2 Newark Police officers were shot nearby on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The police quickly returned fire as the man retreated inside. On Tuesday night, SWAT units were moving through the building, searching each apartment in pursuit of Howard.

Before he was arrested, authorities considered Howard armed and dangerous.

Officers from a number of local, county, state and federal agencies swarmed the area around the apartment building, which was cordoned off for about a half-mile in each direction. Authorities set up a staging area near Goldsmith Avenue, which remained busy late into Tuesday night.

