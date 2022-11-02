Police arrest man accused of shooting two Newark cops, prosecutors say

Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
·2 min read

The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers at close range Tuesday is in custody, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. The man, Kendall Howard, had been at-large since the previous afternoon.

Prosecutors did not provide information behind the circumstances of Howard's capture, but will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Veteran's Court House in Newark. Howard was charged with attempted murder.

"I commend our local law enforcement on their swift action to control the situation and protect their community during another horrific act of gun violence," Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted after Howard's arrest.

The officers were investigating a citizen's report that Howard, wanted for a separate shooting on Oct. 28, was holed up inside a building on Van Velsor Place, the mayor said. Units from the city's 5th Precinct responded to the address at about 1:15 p.m., Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The officers could not find Howard inside, according to the mayor. But they allegedly stumbled upon him in the back parking lot as they went to leave the complex, he said. Police spoke to the man briefly, and an altercation ensued. Then Howard allegedly pulled a gun and shot two officers at close range, Baraka said.

Law enforcement respond on Chancellor Avenue after 2 Newark Police officers were shot nearby on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Law enforcement respond on Chancellor Avenue after 2 Newark Police officers were shot nearby on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The police quickly returned fire as the man retreated inside. On Tuesday night, SWAT units were moving through the building, searching each apartment in pursuit of Howard.

Before he was arrested, authorities considered Howard armed and dangerous.

Officers from a number of local, county, state and federal agencies swarmed the area around the apartment building, which was cordoned off for about a half-mile in each direction. Authorities set up a staging area near Goldsmith Avenue, which remained busy late into Tuesday night.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark NJ shooting suspect arrested after police search

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Newark mayor speaks about police officers injured in shooting

    Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks during a press conference after two Newark Police officers were shot on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

  • 2 police officers injured after Newark shooting

    Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 1) in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport, officials said. (Nov. 1)

  • Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says

    A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning.

  • Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

    The man who authorities said wounded two Newark police officers as they attempted to question him about a previous shooting was taken into custody Wednesday. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II will hold a news conference later in the day to discuss the apprehension of Kendall Howard, 30, who was charged Tuesday with the attempted murder of the two officers. The gunfire erupted Tuesday outside an apartment building in residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty International Airport.

  • Newark officials hold update after child, 2 adults shot

    A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday.

  • Elon Musk, others amplify conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack

    Days after finalizing his purchase of Twitter, the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk shared an article claiming the attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was an altercation resulting from a drunken sexual encounter with a male prostitute. This is false; federal charging documents allege that the suspect broke into the Pelosi family's San Francisco residence in search of the congresswoman, and authorities confirmed he and Paul Pelosi did not know each other."There is a tiny possibili

  • Russian strike hits Ukrainian infrastructure, takes out power and water for many in Kyiv

    Russian strikes left many in the Ukrainian capital without power or water. President Zelenskyy said they shot down most of the 55 Russian missiles.

  • Cold Front Sweeps Over Western Nevada

    A cold front swept through western Nevada on Tuesday, November 1, bringing wintry conditions.A timelapse released by the National Weather Service Reno shows gray clouds sweeping over the city. The service said temperatures were dropping and roads may be slick.Social media users shared footage of snow falling in Reno that day.The National Weather Service Reno said the following day that snow covered roads in parts of western Nevada and northeast California. Credit: National Weather Service Reno via Storyful

  • Falcons' Patterson returns to practice after missing 4 games

    Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

  • Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Stock Attractively Valued?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 3.64% (Institutional Shares), underperforming the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was 0.24% up, and outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which was 4.88% down. […]

  • Wilson Kiprugut: Kenya's first Olympic medallist dies aged 84

    Wilson Kiprugut, who won Kenya's first Olympic medal in 1964, is hailed as a pioneer by David Rudisha after his death aged 84.

  • FOX13 Investigates: Technology solving interstate shootings in other areas may help Memphis

    FOX13 Investigates asked for police records on shootings, the number happening, and the number solved; police clear 13 percent of cases.

  • NJ Gov. Murphy: We're in a Weird Economy

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, talks about the rising costs of borrowing for the state, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, midterm elections, keeping voting sites safe, and crime. He's on "Balance of Power."

  • Analyzing What's Next for Europe's Markets in Crypto Assets Law

    Under the recently agreed text from the European Parliament, providers of crypto services – which means anything from trading to custody to fiat exchanges – will need a license and be monitored by a financial regulator from one of the EU’s member states

  • Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years in prison on terrorism charge

    A Topeka, Kansas woman faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a terrorism charge for leading an all-female ISIS military battalion in Syria.

  • Cambodia to send deminers to help train Ukrainians

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has agreed to send deminers to help train Ukrainians in clearing land mines planted by Russian forces during their invasion, the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday. Hun Sen made the commitment to send trainers, in collaboration with Japan, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement. Cambodia became one of the world’s most heavily mined countries during almost three decades of war that ended in 1998, causing great risk to civilians, especially in rural areas.

  • Top teachers unions spent at least $2.25 million to re-elect Whitmer in Michigan

    Two of the largest teachers unions in the United States donated more than $1 million each to a group supporting Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

  • Stan Lee's Ex-Manager Vindicated in Court

    Late Marvel legend Stan Lee’s former manager Keya Morgan, who was accused of stealing just over $200,000 from his former employer’s estate, has had the accusations against him dismissed by a judge, according to Variety.

  • Police: Child ejected from vehicle as driver fled traffic stop in New Castle

    A child was ejected from a vehicle after the driver crashed while fleeing a traffic stop in New Castle, according to police.

  • Russia is now India's top oil supplier, overtaking Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as Moscow looks to replace the EU as a customer

    Russia supplied India with 946,000 barrels a day of crude in October, the highest level ever in a month and more than Iraq and Saudi Arabia.