Police arrest man accused of shooting gun into the air at a Merced apartment complex

A man accused of discharging a firearm at a Merced apartment complex has been arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, according to authorities.

About 1:38 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Officers found evidence of a shooting and determined that a resident at the complex had been shooting into the air, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kevin Medina and after a short standoff, officers used what police referred to as a “less lethal device” to subdue and arrest him, according to the release.

Officers searched the residence and located multiple firearms. According to police, Medina is on parole and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Medina was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons violations, negligent discharge of a firearm and warrants, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer King at 209-385-7785 or kingm@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to law enforcement thought mercedareacrimestoppers.org.