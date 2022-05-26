Police arrest man accused of striking Plainview officer with vehicle

Plainview police on Wednesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man accused of striking an officer with a vehicle as the officer responded to a complaint about a noisy party over the weekend.

At about 1:20 a.m. May 22, City of Plainview Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of Ennis Street in Plainview due to a loud party where multiple vehicles were blocking driveways.

Officers arrived and made contact with an adult who had access to the home where a juvenile party was in progress. Officers saw several juveniles running out of the front and rear doors of the home and getting into vehicles. While the officer was attempting to prevent one of the individuals from fleeing in a white Cadillac, the driver of the Cadillac, who police identified as 18 year-old Kameron Balderas, allegedly accelerated and sped away. The officer was unable to move out of the vehicle’s path quickly enough and was struck by the side mirror of the vehicle. The officer suffered minor injury and was treated at Covenant Hospital in Plainview. Balderas was identified and located a short time later. Balderas was placed under arrest on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

