Police arrest man who allegedly grabbed child in a downtown SLO business

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a registered sex offender on suspicion of inappropriately touching a juvenile in a local business on Saturday.

Jonathan Davis, 48, followed a girl younger than 14 into an unnamed business in thee 800 block of Higuera Street on Saturday at about 11 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

The girl informed officers that Davis “grabbed her buttocks and attempted to pick her up,” the release said.

“The victim and a nearby sibling then yelled for their mother and Davis walked away but remained inside the store,” the release said. “The mother confronted Davis about touching her child, instructed him to stay inside the store and called 911.”

Davis was previously convicted of annoying or molesting a child under 18, according to police.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of charges of annoying or molesting a child younger than 18, assault and battery and a “lewd or lascivious act on a child under 14,” along with a five-year enhancement for a previous conviction of a serious or violent felony, the agency said.

Davis was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $150,000. He remained in custody as of Thursday.