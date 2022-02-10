A suspect allegedly intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle with children inside Wednesday while parents were dropping off children at Alcorta Elementary, 2650 S. 32nd St., according to an Abilene police report.

The confrontation at about 8 a.m. began when the suspect "got mad at another parent who stopped in a lane in the parking lot that was not a drop-off lane," the report said.

After cussing at the parent walking to the stopped vehicle, the suspect backed up his vehicle and drove into the rear of the stopped vehicle, police said. Two children were inside the stopped vehicle at the time it was hit.

The suspect "put his vehicle into reverse and then acted like he was going to run over the other parent while they were still out of their vehicle," the report stated.

The school principal stepped in front of the suspect's vehicle to "try to deescalate the situation," police said.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and taken to Taylor County Jail. He was released on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police arrest man who allegedly rammed vehicle at Alcora Elementary