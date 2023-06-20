Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed another man, leaving him seriously injured in Magnolia

Seattle police arrested a 58-year-old man who allegedly stabbed another man on Monday, leaving him seriously injured.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Seattle Police Department said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Galer Street. When officers got there, they found a 62-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso.

Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

The SPD said officers were able to find the 58-year-old man based on statements and descriptions from witnesses. Officers took the man into custody and he was booked into King County Jail for assault.



