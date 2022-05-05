Police arrest man in armed robbery at apartment complex

May 5—Glynn County Police arrested a 21-year-old Savannah man who they allege robbed a woman at gunpoint before noon Tuesday at the Marsh Landing Apartments.

Ke'varius Marquis Sparks was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on two counts of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.

Police were called at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday to a reported robbery at the apartment complex. A woman told police she was robbed while visiting someone at the complex. Responding officers located and detained several people in connection with the incident and the department's criminal investigations division and major crimes unit responded to investigate further.

Sparks was arrested as a result, police said. No further information is being released, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, the police criminal investigations division at 912-554-7802, or email gcpdcrimetips@ glynncounty-ga.gov.