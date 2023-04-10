Police arrest man for arson following car fire in south Seattle

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police determined a car fire in south Seattle was intentionally set.

Officers arrived in the 4500 block of South Henderson Street just after 4 p.m. to assist the Seattle Fire Department in responding to a car fire.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers arrested a 42-year-old man after collecting evidence at the scene and speaking with a witness who identified a suspect seen sitting in the car before the fire.

Detectives from the SPD arson and bomb squad also responded to the scene.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for investigation of arson.