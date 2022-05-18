Police arrest man attempting to steal catalytic converter in Harrison Twp.

A Dayton man is in jail after being arrested earlier this month while attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Harrison Township.

Brian McIver, 38, was arrested May 9 by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies from the Harrison Twp. Substation in the area of Webster Street and Needmore Road. He’s been charged with theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have seen a “noticeable uptick” in the number of catalytic converter thefts in Harrison Twp. In response, the Sheriff’s office has partnered with local businesses on Webster Street, according to a release.

“Our agency takes these complaints seriously and we hope that this is a deterrent to anyone that is thinking of going out and stealing these catalytic converters,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The Sheriff’s office recommends numerous measures residents can take to protect themselves, including installing cameras, utilizing an anti-theft device or engraving your VIN number on the converter.

McIver is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.