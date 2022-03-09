Police arrest man after bank robbery on Lima's east side

Mar. 9—LIMA — A Lima man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a morning bank robbery.

Brandon Allen Sr., 36, was arrested in the area of Jameson and State streets after leading police into a brief foot pursuit, according to Detective Jesse Harrod, of the Lima Police Department.

At 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Lima Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Union Bank, 1410 Bellefontaine St., Lima. Officers learned a man wearing a surgical mask entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded all the money from the drawer and safe. He left with an unknown amount of money.

During the investigation, officers began searching for Allen. They executed a search warrant a few blocks away at 953 Bellefontaine St., near the Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Harrod at 419-221-5296 or 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).