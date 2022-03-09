Police arrest man after bank robbery on Lima's east side

Mar. 9—LIMA — A Lima man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a morning bank robbery.

Brandon Allen Sr., 36, was arrested in the area of Jameson and State streets after leading police into a brief foot pursuit, according to Detective Jesse Harrod, of the Lima Police Department.

At 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Lima Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Union Bank, 1410 Bellefontaine St., Lima. Officers learned a man wearing a surgical mask entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded all the money from the drawer and safe. He left with an unknown amount of money.

During the investigation, officers began searching for Allen. They executed a search warrant a few blocks away at 953 Bellefontaine St., near the Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant, before later finding him.

Allen was booked at the Allen County jail on robbery charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Harrod at 419-221-5296 or 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).