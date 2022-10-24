Police arrest man they say was behind string of business break-ins

Atlanta police say they have arrested a man behind burglaries at several businesses in northeast Atlanta.

Officers say Demetrius Holt broke into the Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue and Neighbor’s Pub on N. Highland Avenue last month by breaking windows to get inside.

They say that once he got inside both businesses, he stole several items.

Investigators were able to find Holt on surveillance video.

An officer who had interacted with Holt on a shoplifting incident saw the video and was able to identify him.

Earlier this month, Holt was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on two counts of burglary, two counts of property damage and three counts of theft by taking.

He is being held on a $7,500 bond.

